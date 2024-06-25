The Mach Loop has once again provided photographers with a stunning platform to capture military aircraft in the lenses.
These jaw-dropping images were taken on Monday, 24 June, by Army photographer Dek Traylor, include two huge A400M transport planes from the Royal Air Force and a pair of US Air Force F-35A fighter jets.
The American warplanes are of the 493rd 'Grim Reapers' Fighter Squadron that operate out of RAF Lakenheath, while the A400Ms are part of the RAF Air Mobility Force based in RAF Brize Norton.
The Mach Loop, along Tal y Llyn in is famed as one of the few places in the world where photographers can see combat aircraft flying below them.