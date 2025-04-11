Sustainable transport schemes across mid and north Wales are set to be handed millions of pounds in funding.
Projects set to benefit include safety improvements around Llanidloes schools and bus infrastructure improvements in Ceredigion.
In Ceredigion, core funding of £500,000 has been provided to the county’s active travel fund alongside project specific grants of £400,000 for active travel plans in Waunfawr, and £591,000 for bus infrastructure improvements across the county.
Safe routes schemes in Llanrhystud and Rhiwgoch will benefit from £130,000 and £50,000 respectively, while £48,000 in funding will be used on unadopted roads on the Trenchard Estate, Parcllyn.
More than £920,000 has also been made available for the public EV charging infrastructure programme in Ceredigion through the ultra-low emission vehicles transformation fund.
Funding has also been made available in Ceredigion for projects including cycle, pedestrian and motorcycle training.
In Powys, £123,000 has been made available for work on the Machynlleth Interchange, while in Llanidloes, £237,000 in funding will be sued for the safe routes project on Smithfield Street.
Powys has also been given £197,500 for the implementation of the 20mph speed limit, along with £120,000 for its electric vehicle charging programme, and £150,000 for highway drainage improvements.
In Gwynedd, £1.5m in funding will pay for Sherpa’r Wyddfa, G23, Fflecsi and bus infrastructure improvements, with Llanbedr benefitting from £540,000.
Gwynedd’s electric vehicle charging strategy has been given £105,000.
£160,000 has also been set aside for a safe routes to school project at Ysgol Foel Gron, in Mynytho near Pwllheli.
Carmarthenshire, alongside other projects in and around Llanelli, has been given £247,500 to develop and install electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the county.
In all, £5.9m has been set aside for local authorities to improve transport across Wales.
The Welsh Government said the investment “will help people get around more easily and support local economies through better transport links.”
Over the life of the new funding, the grants will fund projects that improve the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather; pilot new bus services and upgrade bus journey times and waiting facilities; create inclusive streets that make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle; install more publicly available electric vehicle charging points; create safer routes for children to travel to schools; and improve road safety, the Welsh Government said.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, said: "Connecting communities and delivering better transport for all is at the heart of this £5.9 million investment.
“We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more sustainable transport network for future generations.
“These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys - whether that's safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable bus services.
“We're working with councils to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits to communities across Wales.”