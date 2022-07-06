MOMA art competition winners announced

A MACHYNLLETH art gallery has announced the winners of its 2022 competition.

This was the first time in three years MOMA Machynlleth had held its 2022 Tabernacle Art Competition, with the them being ‘Cartref’ or ‘Home’.

Steven Allan Griffiths, a previous winner of the competition, was this year’s judge.

He drew on his experience of the competition alongside that of lecturing and tutoring in the arts, and we are extremely grateful to him.

First prize in the Adult category goes to Joseph Scrobb with his work of pyrography and watercolour on maple titled The Grave of Gogmagog.

Joseph is an artist, illustrator and storyteller compelled by a passion for the magical and mythological heritage of the British Isles.

He said: “My work is an expression of my engagement with that heritage, filtered through an autistic outsider’s perspective and influenced by my experiences with mental illness, while drawing upon my own research into history, folklore and landscape.”

His work seeks to unearth the obscure stories that have come to haunt the British landscape through folklore, superstitions and mythology, and share his own interpretations of these tales as living, vital and present in the world we inhabit.

Second prize, donated by the Friends of the Tabernacle, went to Kim Dewsbury with her oil painting titled Moving Home.

Over the past several years Kim Dewsbury has returned to her passion for painting, after spending many years organising and curating exhibitions in north Wales where she lives.

Third prize, donated by Wendy Fuller, goes to Alex Boyd Jones with her charcoal on paper work titled On the Black Hill (The Vision #2).

Daphne Hurn, Halcyon Hinde, Pauline Bradley, Gareth Lloyd Hughes, Julie Davies, Valerie Thompson, Caroline Maddison, David Alderslade, Gwen Owen, Alison Ross, Phil Wheeler, Robert Price, Alys Gwynedd, and Jonathan Retallick were Highly Commended.

In the 11 and under category, the winner is Tansi Butler, aged five, with her pencil and watercolour painting titled Beehive.

Lok Yiu Yoel, aged nine; Rosa Butler, nine; Jamie Smart, six; Ava Hussein, 11; and Iolo Williams, seven, were all Highly Commended.

The winner in the 12 to 17 category is Coleg Ceredigion student Jude Westermann, 17, with his acrylic painting titled Kitchen Table.

Evie Chapman, 15; Dyfed Childs, 14 and Kyra Williams, 14, were Highly Commended in the category.