Former Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and current Montgomeryshire MS Russell George have been charged with offences over gambling on the date of the 2024 UK General Election.
The two Conservatives are among 15 people charged by the Gambling Commission with offences under the Gambling Act 2005 following an investigation into alleged cheating related to bets placed on the timing of the 2024 General Election.
The investigation, initiated in June 2024, focused on individuals suspected of using confidential information - specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date - to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets.
Such actions constitute an offence of cheating under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005, a criminal offence.
Before the election was called, Mr Williams was the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire and an aide to then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Williams finished third in the voting for the revamped Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr seat in last year’s election after the Conservative Party withdrew support for his candidacy in the wake of the allegations.
Mr George stepped back from his front bench role in the Senedd when the Gambling Commission investigation was launched, and has since been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd in the wake of being charged.
Mr George and Mr Williams shared a constituency office in Welshpool.
The Gambling Commission investigation is separate from the previous independent Metropolitan Police investigation, which was discontinued.
The Commission, as the independent regulator of gambling in Great Britain, is committed to protecting consumers and the public, ensuring confidence in the industry, and upholding high standards among licensees.
Under Sections 27 and 28 of the Gambling Act, the Commission has the authority to investigate offences and bring criminal prosecutions where appropriate.
Mr George and Mr Williams are both due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.