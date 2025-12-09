The exercise simulated a cliff fall and landslide at Porth Meudwy, near Aberdaron, involving multiple mock casualties of different ages with a range of staged injuries. In the scenario, the access road was blocked by the landslide, meaning no Coastguard Rescue Team support could reach the area. The helicopter was also deemed unable to land or hover due to the simulated unstable cliff face, requiring all casualties to be evacuated by sea. Because of the location, only line-of-sight communications were assumed to be available. As part of the exercise, the Coastguard requested one of the all-weather lifeboats take on the role of On-Scene Commander (OSC).