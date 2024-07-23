The cabinet report said the changes had been earmarked for autumn 2025 but that this had slipped by nearly a year because of how long it was taking to order and take receipt of electric refuse lorries. Delaying it any further, it said, could risk £15.5 million of Welsh Government funding for the service overhaul. The project would also need a council contribution of £9.9 million, but would be expected to cost nearly £2.5 million less per year to operate than the current collection system as well as being more environmentally-friendly.