Dr Catrin Fflur Huws, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law and Criminology at Aberystwyth University, who has been leading the study said: “At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid adjustments were made by the courts to enable hearings to be conducted entirely online. “Our research has brought together distinguished legal researchers and practitioners through workshops, simulated court proceedings, and an online conference, to discuss observations from hybrid and remote hearings to date.