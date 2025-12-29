A Penparcau woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of clothes from an Aberystwyth shop and two drug possession charges.
Emma Honey, of 68 Maesheli, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £1,500.78 from the Mountain Warehouse store in Aberystwyth between 1 and 20 December this year.
Honey also pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of pregabalin and cannabis at her home address on 19 December.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Honey is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
