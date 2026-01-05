The new year brought snow across Wales.

From Friday 2 January, snow covered the frosty mountains down to the lowlands in mid and north Wales, with more snow expected to push south until Tuesday, 6 January.

Wales is arguably at its most glorious in snow, and keen snappers across the country didn’t miss a beat to capture the scenes in all their glory.

Jessica Hynes captured Borth beach in snow.
Jessica Hynes captured Borth beach in snow. (Jessica Hynes)

Several photographers rose before dawn to capture the sunrise across the hills, but Jessica Hynes caught the pink hues over a rare sight of snow on Borth beach.

Dan Jones snapped a wintry scene at the Dyfi Forest Retreats off-grid cabin near Machynlleth, looking out across the rolling hills of the valley as snow clung to the pines.

A wintry scene at Dyfi Forest Retreats near Machynlleth.
A wintry scene at Dyfi Forest Retreats near Machynlleth. (@danjonesimages)

Freya Pryce took this atmospheric shot of mist hanging above Machynlleth this morning (5 January).

Machynlleth captured with a layer of mist over the snow.
Machynlleth captured with a layer of mist over the snow. (Freya Pryce)

Despite chaos on the roads, Joe Wilkins managed to take a calm shot of Aberystwyth’s many roofs covered in the white stuff.

Aberystwyth's snowy rooves.
Aberystwyth's snowy rooves. (Joe Wilkins)

At Tanybwlch beach, the cold waters matched the frozen hills.

Tanybwlch beach under snow.
Tanybwlch beach under snow. (Ruby Bye)

For some of us, it was our first time seeing snow, including the puppy Tintin, who helped his owners make a snow troll for the old Dyfi bridge in Machynlleth.

Meg from Pantperthog took the second picture below, commenting: “I thought the little wisp of mist all lit up was pretty special.”

Left - a snow troll on the old Dyfi Bridge with Tintin the pup (Kitty Calder). Right - looking to Forge from Pantperthog (Meg).
Left - a snow troll on the old Dyfi Bridge with Tintin the pup (Kitty Calder). Right - looking to Forge from Pantperthog (Meg). (Kitty Calder and Meg)

One clever photographer, Holly Goodger, captured snow in flight over the hills above Machynlleth.

A snowy sky over Machynlleth on Sunday 4 January.
A snowy sky over Machynlleth on Sunday 4 January. (Holly Goodger )

As some were taking spectacular shots of sweeping scenery, others were looking for the details.

Frozen berries in Pantperthog (Meg), and icicles on the path up to Cadair Idris (Rhonwen Adams).
Frozen berries in Pantperthog (Meg), and icicles on the path up to Cadair Idris (Rhonwen Adams). (Meg and Rhonwen Adams)

Whilst it’s pretty, the Met Office is advising caution when travelling, with the mercury set to fall below freezing again tonight.

A snowy hill above Borth.
A snowy hill above Borth. (Jessica Hynes)