From Friday 2 January, snow covered the frosty mountains down to the lowlands in mid and north Wales, with more snow expected to push south until Tuesday, 6 January.
Wales is arguably at its most glorious in snow, and keen snappers across the country didn’t miss a beat to capture the scenes in all their glory.
Several photographers rose before dawn to capture the sunrise across the hills, but Jessica Hynes caught the pink hues over a rare sight of snow on Borth beach.
Dan Jones snapped a wintry scene at the Dyfi Forest Retreats off-grid cabin near Machynlleth, looking out across the rolling hills of the valley as snow clung to the pines.
Freya Pryce took this atmospheric shot of mist hanging above Machynlleth this morning (5 January).
Despite chaos on the roads, Joe Wilkins managed to take a calm shot of Aberystwyth’s many roofs covered in the white stuff.
At Tanybwlch beach, the cold waters matched the frozen hills.
For some of us, it was our first time seeing snow, including the puppy Tintin, who helped his owners make a snow troll for the old Dyfi bridge in Machynlleth.
Meg from Pantperthog took the second picture below, commenting: “I thought the little wisp of mist all lit up was pretty special.”
One clever photographer, Holly Goodger, captured snow in flight over the hills above Machynlleth.
As some were taking spectacular shots of sweeping scenery, others were looking for the details.
Whilst it’s pretty, the Met Office is advising caution when travelling, with the mercury set to fall below freezing again tonight.
Comments
