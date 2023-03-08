Last week we shared two photos taken in the 1950s with an appeal from Gareth Jones for any information about the pictures.
Peter Henley of Bow Street has written in and shared some images of his own in response to Gareth’s.
Peter said: “The photograph on page 30 of last week’s Cambrian News shows Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, inspecting local youth groups on Aberystwyth promenade in August 1951. Amongst them included St John’s Ambulance nurses and cadets.
“Several of my family were amongst them including Ann Bassett Jones, who is the centre cadet in the group of four nurses. Among the boy cadets were myself and my brother David. Also, there our cousins, brothers Geraint of Geraint Furnishings in Chalybeate Street and Ronald.
“The RNLB Aquila Wren was positioned on the beach adjacent to the promenade bandstand with its lifeboat crew all introduced to the visiting Duchess.”
If you have any old photos or clippings you'd like some help learning more about, send them to [email protected]