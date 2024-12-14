LAST year, the Cambrian News was recognised as being the second-best small news brand across some 900 titles in the United Kingdom. This year, the paper is hoping to go one better.
For the second year running, the Cambrian News has been shortlisted by judges in the annual UK Regional Press Awards in the small news brands category. And it’s also up against the Cambridge Independent, the outlet that pipped the Welsh weekly to the title last year.
“Up to last year, the Cambrian News had never been shortlisted,” Editor Mick O’Reilly said.
“To be runner up was a tremendous achievement, considering that the award covers nearly a thousand titles. But, to be honest, this year is a bit of a grudge match and we would like to go one better. It would be nice to topple the Cambridge Independent to the title.”
The Welsh weekly has been on a bit of a role when it comes to earning honours from newspapers readers and peers, underscoring its commitment to quality journalism, local reporting and not being afraid to ask awkward questions and hold those in power to account.
Cambrian News was Welsh Newspaper of the Year in 2023, was runner up in the UK Regional Press Awards small news brand last year, Reporter Debbie Luxon was shortlisted by by the Society of Editors Young Journalist of the Year and the paper was commended by the News Media Association for its campaigning on cancer waiting times in Wales.
“The fact is that a lot of newspapers are suffering in the current clime and much has been written about the demise of local journalism. That’s not the case here in west Wales,” Mr O’Reilly said.
“This newspaper’s philosophy is simple. We tell what happened and we tell it right. We won’t go quietly into that dark night of news deserts that is the case in other regions of the UK. The team here in west Wales is committed to our community and we go further, digging deeper, refusing to simply accept, as other news outlets do, what is being offered by those in authority,” he said. “It is our job to hold people to account.
“And if they don’t like it, tough. We’re not going to stop and we’re not going away.”
The winners will be announced at the annual UK Regional Press Awards gala in London on 12 March.