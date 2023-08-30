MORE than 200 historical landmarks across Wales will be opening their doors for free in September thanks to a joint initiative by Cadw and the National Trust.
The free entry to these iconic buildings is being made possible as part of the Europe-wide Open Doors Initiative.
16 Cadw sites will be a part of the Open Doors initiative. A variety of locations will be part of the initiative, including Laugharne Castle and Chapel, St David’s Cathedral, Bodnant Gardens, Powis Castle and Caerleon Roman Fortress.
Events and open days will take place on specific days throughout the month. Many of these locations will also organise a variety of free events, guided tours and some never seen before ‘immersive’ experiences.
A Cadw spokesperson said: “Cadw has announced the return of Open Doors this September – an annual festival which unlocks access to Wales' most remarkable and cherished historical locations.
“Throughout September, over 200 historic landmarks – including epic locations in west Wales - will offer visitors an exciting lineup of free events, guided tours, and immersive experiences – some of which have never been accessible to the public before.
“It will provide a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the past, experience rich heritage, and uncover the captivating stories that have shaped Wales’ history."
Wales is one of 50 countries taking part in the Open Doors initiative. Open Doors is a part of the wider European Heritage Day Festival, which is raising awareness of historical monuments across Europe.
Ffion Reynolds, Heritage & Events Manager at Cadw said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to the many remarkable locations taking part in Open Doors, each of which has its own story to tell.
“The Open Doors event is an opportunity for us to showcase the diversity and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture in a way that’s accessible for all. By opening these places for free, we’re hoping that everyone will have the opportunity to get a taste for our country’s rooted history and culture and become actively involved in safeguarding these locations for present and future generations.”