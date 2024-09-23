MORE than 200 people gathered in Borth to celebrate a harvest festival usually marked in the Indian state of Kerala.
A community of people originally from Kerala, but now live in Ceredigion and the surrounding area, organised a special Onam celebration at Borth hall on Saturday, 14 September.
One of the organisers, Milton John, said: "Onam is an annual harvest and cultural festival celebrated mostly by the people of Kerala.
"It’s the most celebrated annual event for keralites and is the official festival of the state.
"The festival includes a spectrum of cultural activities including, Athapookkalam, Thiruvathira, Tug of War and Onam Sadya, a vegetarian meal served on banana leaf with more than 15 varieties of curries.
The evening began with a brief meeting in which Milton John, Secretary of the association, welcomed everyone and the President, Roby Alex did the inaugural speech.
Ben lake MP, Hywel Dda Human Resources director Lisa Gostling and Borth councillor Hugh Hughes were present and spoke.
Milton added: "Nearly 250 people from all different communities enjoyed the event."