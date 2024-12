The ‘National Grid’ and ‘SPEnergy’ for North Ceredigion are busy trying to re-connect electricity to all households, and ask that residents stay clear of any fallen equipment and report it, or any power cuts, by calling their emergency number 105. They are also supporting vulnerable customers that are on their priority list with extra needs, and the telephone number of those on the priority services register with the ‘National Grid’ is 0800 096 3080, and you can contact SPEnergy for North Ceredigion by phoning 0800 001 5400.