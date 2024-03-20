More than a dozen asylum seekers received support in Gwynedd while their claim was processed last year, new figures show.
Asylum seekers are unable to work while waiting for a decision, but can be entitled to ‘Section 95’ support which provides them with financial assistance and accommodation.
Home Office figures show 14 people were claiming assistance in Gwynedd as of December last year – down from 21 in September.
Of those, 13 were receiving Section 95 support.
The figures come as the UK's backlog for asylum applications fell by 20 per cent from 160,919 at the end of the year in 2022 to 128,786 people waiting for an initial decision on their asylum applications in December 2023.