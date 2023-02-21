This Shrove Tuesday people across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys will be thinking about their favourite pancake toppings and we want to know what they are!
Pancakes are versatile and can be served as sweet or savoury dishes so tell us how you will be serving yours today.
Around 50 per cent of the British population participates in Pancake Day every year. The majority see it as an excuse to eat pancakes, and an astounding 52 million eggs are cracked on the day across the UK. However, when people get asked why they eat pancakes on Pancake Day, most of them have absolutely no idea. Have you ever thought about why we celebrate Pancake Day?
Pancake Day, also known as Pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday, is the last day before the start of Lent. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday and lasts 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter. That’s why the date of Shrove Tuesday is different every year. During Lent, practising Christians take part in fasting and they are forbidden to consume fatty foods and ingredients. Originally Shrove Tuesday was the last day where you can use up all fatty ingredients in your fridge, which all play part in a perfect pancake mix. So, what better way to use those up than a pancake feast?
This year Pancake Day falls today, on 21 February. This can only mean one thing - pancakes! Not only are these tasty treats a delight for our taste buds, they’re also pretty easy on the eye too.
But while they may look delectable to the naked eye, taking the perfect food shot is an art form. While many of us take a quick camera phone shot of a delicious meal to share with friends or post on social media, the mouth-watering pictures you see in recipes and magazines take a lot of skill.
To celebrate Pancake Day, leading camera equipment insurer photoGuard has put together essential tips and tricks on how to get the best food photos - and capture your pancakes in their full beauty. Getting the right lighting, choosing your angles, and picking the right camera lens will all help you capture beautiful photos that look ‘good enough to eat’.
photoGuard’s Head of Marketing, Alex Bennett said: “Most well-served food looks exquisite to the naked eye. But taking a great shot to share with friends needs care and skill. This Pancake Day it is time to give delicious-looking food the justice it deserves.”