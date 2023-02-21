Pancake Day, also known as Pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday, is the last day before the start of Lent. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday and lasts 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter. That’s why the date of Shrove Tuesday is different every year. During Lent, practising Christians take part in fasting and they are forbidden to consume fatty foods and ingredients. Originally Shrove Tuesday was the last day where you can use up all fatty ingredients in your fridge, which all play part in a perfect pancake mix. So, what better way to use those up than a pancake feast?