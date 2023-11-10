PART of the A470 has been closed after a wall collapse, leaving behind a hole in the road – with motorists facing with a two-hour detour.
The collapse occurred on Thursday between Carno and Dolfach in Powys and has led to the road being closed with immediate effect.
Traffic Wales said: “We’ve had a retaining wall on the A470 collapse.
“As a safety measure the A470 will be closed immediately (north) west of Talerddig, between Carno and Dolfach until further notice.
“Local diversions in place.”
The diversion has been met with anger by some, with the journey between Carno and Dolfach, which usually takes eight minutes, now taking two hours.
One comment on X said: “So you want me to get to Newtown via Aberystwyth.”
Glantwymyn councillor, Elwyn Vaughan, explained: “The river washed the base of the road.
“It will be closed until the middle of next week to do urgent work and then reopen with lights.
“I'm asking Russell George and Cefin Campbell to press Minister Lee Waters to fund emergency work there because lights have been there for two years already.”