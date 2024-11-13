An Aberystwyth man who scaled four mountains in Africa with a group of friends has raised more than £1,000 for the new Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Fundraiser Mike Hirst and a group of seven supporters travelled to the Atlas mountains in Morocco and scaled Toubkal, the highest mountain in north Africa and the middle east.
They also summited Ras, Timesguida and Immouzer mountains.
Mike, who lives in Aberystwyth, works at Aberystwyth University and is also a Duke of Edinburgh Award Instructor for I.C.Y. Expeditions, took part in the expedition between 4 and 11 October.
The group raised £1,250 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Mike said the challenge “was, without a doubt, the most challenging thing I've ever done.”
“It was physically and mentally hard at times,” he said.
“The terrain and conditions were outside my comfort zone.
“The altitude and terrain combined with the wide variation of temperatures made the climbs challenging.
“I travelled with a group of seven friends from all over the UK and was assisted by two local Berber Mountain Guides which is a Moroccan Government requirement.
“During our time in the mountains we were based at a Mountain Refuge built by the French Alpiniste Association.
“The support of the people I climbed with, and the guides, helped me achieve my goal despite on several occasions doubting my fitness and abilities.
“We chose October for the attempt as the extreme heat of summer and cold and snow in winter make attempts even more challenging, so October gave us the best chance of success.
“We eventually summited all four 4,000m peaks successfully.
“Each of these mountains has an altitude approximately four times the height of the tallest mountains in the UK.
“I fundraised for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital following a conversation with a family member who had received treatment there.
“He had nothing but praise for the staff and treatment there.
“Sadly, he passed away two weeks before the attempt.”
Nicola Llewellyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you Mike and his team for taking part in this astounding challenge to fundraise for the Chemotherapy Day Unit.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”