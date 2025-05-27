Plans for two more homes on a housing development built on the site of a former Aberystwyth school have been resubmitted despite being withdrawn after attracting strong objections from residents.
Last year, plans were submitted but then later withdrawn to build an extra two three-storey town houses on a plot on the Bryn Ardwyn development, built on the site of the town’s former Penweddig school.
Developers have now resubmitted outline plans to Ceredigion County Council in hopes of pushing the scheme through, with “the footprint of the dwellings reduced as well as reorientated” to respond to concerns, planning documents said.
Planning documents said that developers “feel the proposed indicates a high quality of design”, but the changes have not stopped neighbours and current development residents from raising objections.
Objections have called for the space to be a green amenity for residents to boost the development, instead of being turned into extra houses.
One objection said that while “this proposal is better than the two previous as the proposed properties do appear to be smaller” and “also the angle of the front face of the dwellings is altered to hopefully be less overlooking of Llys Ardwyn, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t overlooking.”
“At the moment I look out my windows onto a green space supporting much birdlife,” one resident objection said.
“Admittedly a wild sown green space, after this parcel of land was left as builders’ wasteland by earlier developments on the Bryn Ardwyn site over 10 years ago, but it is a green space nonetheless.
“When are you going to stop trying to build on this land and give the residents the green space we were promised all those years ago when the conversion of the old school buildings to a residential area was first started?”