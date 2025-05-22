Aberystwyth Cemetery and Crematorium is inviting people to visit during the period around Father’s Day to spend time remembering and reflecting on beloved paternal relatives they have lost.
From Thursday 12 June until Sunday 15 June – Father’s Day itself – between 9am and 5pm, visitors to the site can collect commemorative roses which they can place on memorials within the crematorium’s grounds or take home.
Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.
Manager Rachel Harrison said: “Visitors are also welcome to put Father’s Day cards into our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box. Cards will be provided by us.
"Since installing the memorial post box, we've received heartfelt feedback from the bereaved, who say that writing and sending messages to their loved ones brings them great comfort and helps them feel a continued sense of connection."
Anyone is welcome to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones during the Father’s Day period, regardless of whether or not there is a memorial to their father or father figure in the grounds, or where their loved one’s funeral took place.
Neither does it matter if someone is recently bereaved, or suffered a loss some time ago, and it makes no difference where they live.
Rachel added: “Much like Christmas and Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time when feelings of loss are felt more deeply. We want everyone to know they are warmly welcome to pay tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.”