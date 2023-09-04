A mountaineer had to be helped off Cader Idris after suffering from the effects of the heat.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team said they were called shortly after 3pm yesterday, Sunday, 3 September, following reports of a walker suffering from heat related illness near the summit of Cader Idris.
The woman, part of an organised group, was showing symptoms of heat-exhaustion/heat-stroke, a potentially life-threatening condition.
At least two members of the group remained to help the casualty, but, according to Aberdyfi Search & Rescue, the others, including the organisers, opted to continue their walk.
The group members who remained on scene with the casualty were assisted by a number of members of the public including a GP. They were able to provide an important flow of information to co-odinators as the rescue developed.
As team volunteers made their way up the mountain, the woman's condition had improved greatly in the cool of the summit hut, and she was assisted slowly down the mountain to meet up with the approaching rescuers. Everyone was safely off the mountain by 6pm.
Team spokesperson, Graham O'Hanlon, said: "We are unsure of the details of the original group, and the justification put forward by the organisers for leaving a potentially seriously ill woman behind in order to continue their day. We are, however, pleased to note that both people within the group and other passers-by felt able to offer assistance to a fellow mountaineer in trouble."