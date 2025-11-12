Ceredigion MP Ben Lake is to chair an event on transforming economics and business in mid-Wales in light of the climate crisis.
The Ceredigion Preseli MP will host two business leaders in discussions on ‘how we can transform economics and business to address the global polycrisis?’
The event hosted at Aberystwyth University on Friday, 21 November from 2-4pm will also be streamed live online.
In an age of overlapping and interlinked crises from global conflict, climate and nature emergencies, food and water insecurity and extreme inequality, economic and environmental experts agree that an important underlying cause of the ‘polycrisis’ is our economic and business models that have focused on unbridled growth at the expense of the people and planet’s wellbeing.
Speaking on this subject will be Ben Tolhurst, Director of Business Declares, a not-for-profit business membership network of 140 businesses whose mission is to support businesses to accelerate their plans to address the climate, nature and social justice crises.
Also speaking will be Jasper Kenter, Professor of Deliberative Ecological Economics at Aberystwyth Business School and leader of the Global Assessment for a New Economics, a worldwide partnership between researchers, policy makers and practitioners to synthesise different approaches for transforming economies towards sustainability and justice.
The event at the Research Dialogue Hub in the Visualisation Building on Penglais Campus will include refreshments.
Meeting ID: 310 425 878 834 0
Passcode: HL6Rr7bY
