This festive season, the business community in Aberaeron is once again spreading joy by offering a truly magical Christmas experience to a local family in need.
Throughout November, businesses have united to create an unforgettable holiday for a family who has faced hardship this year.
Leading the initiative is Jen Bailey-Hobbs, owner of Seedling Retreats and Holidays, based on Aberaeron’s harbourside.
Jen explains: “We’re inviting nominations for a family in West Wales who has endured a difficult 2025 whether through loss, illness or financial struggles. Our goal is to give them a stress-free, joy-filled Christmas where they can simply focus on making memories.”
The chosen family, up to four people will enjoy a turn key Christmas experience that includes accommodation in a beautifully decorated cottage in Aberaeron town centre, complete with a cosy log burner, luxury linens, fluffy towels and toiletries.
Christmas Eve will be magical with a festive dinner at a local restaurant and a luxury hamper from a nearby deli.
Christmas Day will be a celebration with a full traditional lunch prepared and delivered by one of Aberaeron’s finest restaurants, plus an evening hamper followed by Boxing Day brunch at a local eatery. Gifts will be donated by Aberaeron’s independent shops, waiting under a sparkling Christmas tree.
Jen adds: “The response from local businesses has been incredible again. This is about community spirit, coming together to give back and make a difference.
“Last year’s well deserving family, Will and Leanne Parry, loved it so much, they are involved in the panel to decide this year’s winner.
“So if you know a family in need living in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire, please send us their full name, age, address and contact details by email to [email protected] or contact us via our social media.”
The deadline for nominations is Sunday 1 December.
