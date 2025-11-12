Community groups across Ceredigion are being encouraged to apply for a slice of a community grant pot.
Ceredigion County Council is encouraging community groups, churches and chapels, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations that wish to improve and expand the range of facilities, activities and opportunities across the county to apply to the Ceredigion Community Grant Fund.
The grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including purchasing new land or building, buying equipment and upgrading existing facilities.
There are two types of grant available. The first is a Capital Grant.
This fund is for projects that will be completed between 1 April 2026 and 1 March 2027.
The grant can contribute up to 50% of the project cost or the amount needed to fund a financial shortfall, subject to a maximum of £10,000.
Applications for the Capital Grants must be submitted by 5pm on Monday, 1 December 2025
The second fund is the policy grant and this is open to applications throughout the year, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
This grant, funded through the Church in Wales Fund (WCF), supports events such as Eisteddfodau and local shows.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Finance and Procurement Services, said: “It is important for eligible groups and events to have financial support to ensure our communities continue to flourish. If your organisations fit the criteria, go for it and apply for the grant.”
Among the organisations and events that have already benefitted are Gŵyl Fawr Aberteifi, Eisteddfod RTJ Pantyfedwen, Llanbedr Pont Steffan and Eisteddfod Teulu James Pantyfedwen, Pontrhydfendigaid.
Local eisteddfods, country shows and food festivals have also received a cash boost from the fund.
The purpose of the scheme is to increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities within Ceredigion.
