MP Ben Lake is to open an all-day music event in Aberystwyth this weekend to fundraise for Palestinian aid.
The MP is to be the opening speaker at the music and dance event at Arad Goch on Saturday 19 October.
Starting from midday the venue will have back-to-back music, talks and dancing hosted by Borth fundraising group the Jam Pot.
This is their second year hosting a fundraising event for Palestine after raising £2,000 in 2023.
This year they are fundraising for Hebron International Resource Network supporting Palestinian access to education, water and electricity.
Paul Harwood, a member of the Jam Pot, said: “After the success of last year's event for Medical Aid for Palestinians and fundraising for our fantastic Borth wall, Saturday is a chance to help and make a difference and show we care, as well as enjoying great music, being inspired and dancing around, making fools out of ourselves.”
Alex Harwood, a Jam Pot member, said: “It is great to see that so many artists are willing to give their time for free to do this.
“We are really pleased to have Ben Lake join us on the day and to support the jampot in reaching out to the Palestinian people.
“A year on from our first event, we’re bringing together a wide range of performers from near and far.
“We have local legends Reckless Breakfast performing along with legends from further afield such as Murphy’s Marbles who perform with Sean Cannon from the Dubliners.
“Twmpath Aberystwyth will get everyone up dancing and the peace choir Cor Cobaith will be singing for Palestine.”
The event will also include bands The Three Muppeteers, Gwilym Morus-Maird, Black Waterside, Beggars Buttons, Coach House and a talk by Sue King from Eye Witness Programme.
The Jam Pot is a non-profit group of volunteers who are committed to supporting local community projects and wider humanitarian causes.