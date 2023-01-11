CALLS for a voucher scheme to help businesses with energy efficiency have been made following the temporary closure of am Abersoch business struggling to pay the bills.
The calls have been made by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, following the news that Abersoch Farm Shop has been forced to temporarily close due to crippling £100-a-day electricity bills.
The MP is calling on the UK Government to develop a voucher scheme to help small businesses in her constituency with decarbonisation amid Tory plans to slash help with energy costs.
Mrs Saville Roberts says a scheme to help business investment in energy efficiency measures and renewable energy production would help permanently reduce energy bills.
The new Energy Bill Discount Scheme announced by the UK Government on 9 January will reduce rather than cap energy costs for businesses from April.
Sion Edwards of Abersoch Farm Shop has shut his business for two months, blaming £100-a-day electricity bills to keep his fridge and freezers working. Mr Edwards desperately needs support to help introduce measures like solar panels to reduce his energy bills.
A ‘Help to Green’ policy has been proposed by the Federation of Small Businesses and supported by Plaid Cymru, based on the Help to Grow Digital scheme.
Under the proposed scheme, the UK Government would introduce a voucher scheme to support businesses to decarbonise, with £5,000 vouchers that can be spent on environmental goods and services. This would help businesses reduce need to buy energy from the grid, lower bills, and improve energy security.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Pen Llŷn entrepreneur Siôn Edwards has had to take the difficult decision to temporarily close his farm shop in Abersoch because the business cannot afford the electricity bills.
“He tells me that what he desperately needs is government support with investment in energy efficiency measures and renewable energy production measures such as solar panels for small businesses, so that he can permanently reduce his energy bills.
“Will the minister please meet me to discuss the proposal from the Federation of Small Businesses for support to be delivered via “help to green” vouchers?”
The MP added: “Small businesses like Abersoch Farm Shop are the beating heart of our economy in Wales.
“Standing back while these businesses shut would be a gross dereliction of duty by a failed government.”
James Cartlidge, the exchequer secretary responded by saying a voucher scheme “sounds like an interesting idea”, and he would be happy to meet the MP.