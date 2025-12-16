Dwyfor Meirionydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said she “will keep speaking up for our communities in Westminster”.
Sharing her thoughts this Christmas, the MP said: “Many households continue to face difficult choices, between heating and eating, between paying bills and providing for their families.
“Many face the persistent pressures of the cost‑of‑living crisis, rising energy bills, food prices, and daily expenses that weigh heavy on our communities. These are choices no one should have to make.
“I want to assure you that I will keep speaking up for our communities in Westminster, pressing for fairer policies, better support for rural areas, and long-term, sustainable solutions that put the interests of the people of Wales before Westminster.
“We have also seen the toll taken by the wider political and economic instability, both at home and abroad - uncertainty over public services, pressures on our NHS, and decisions taken far from Wales that fail to reflect our needs.
“Global conflicts and economic shocks have rippled into our communities, affecting jobs, trade, and household security. These challenges remind us why it is vital to have strong representation for Wales, and why I will continue to fight for fairness, accountability, and investment in our future.
“Despite these hardships, I have been deeply inspired by the resilience, generosity, and solidarity shown by people across Dwyfor Meirionnydd. Whether through grassroots initiatives or simple acts of kindness, communities have shown what can be achieved by working together to rally behind those who have fallen on tough times.
“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who will be working over Christmas and the New Year - our NHS staff, carers, emergency services, and those keeping essential services running. Your dedication ensures that others can celebrate safely and with peace of mind.
“As Christmas approaches, my hope is that everyone can find moments of peace and joy with their loved ones. These times together are precious.
“Let us treasure them because they remind us of what truly matters: family, friendship, and community.
“With sincere thanks and warm festive wishes and may we carry forward the spirit of kindness and cooperation into the year ahead.”
