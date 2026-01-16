An MP has spotlighted Machynlleth’s Centre for Alternative Technology as a “unique national asset” in a parliamentary debate.
Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden this week led a Westminster debate calling for support for the UK’s Science and Discovery Centres for the role they play in developing skills for future growth, building public trust in new technologies and inspiring curiosity.
Calling for £19.5m in match-funding from the government to address urgent infrastructure risks and to secure the future of these centres, MP Witherden said: “CAT is truly the jewel in the crown of Montgomeryshire - a centre that has always been ahead of its time in pioneering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly world.
“I cannot overstate the depth of my connection to this amazing place.
“My father, an agricultural economist, moved here to be a founding member in the 70s - that is the very reason I am Welsh and, by extension, the Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.
“CAT is one of the most forward-thinking institutions in Wales - always ahead of the curve. In offering qualifications and courses, it is the closest thing our constituency has to a university.
“Our species gravely needs to learn to respect the natural world.
“To that end, CAT continues to lead the way.
“It is of huge value to the constituency, the region, and the world.”
Supported by an open letter signed by over 3,100 scientists, academics and business leaders, the debate called for government recognition and investment to secure the future of these centres, which are currently excluded from infrastructure funding available to museums and libraries.
The debate demonstrated strong cross-party support for science centres and urged Ministers to work with the sector on solutions to ensure they can continue inspiring future generations and supporting national priorities in science, technology, and sustainability.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.