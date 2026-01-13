Fourtyfour therapeutic support packages are being offered from a Machynlleth non-profit organisation over the next two years for people facing chronic health conditions or mental health issues.
It comes after an Eginiad consultation found 91 per cent of residents surveyed in the Dyfi Valley said cost was the main barrier to accessing health and wellbeing services.
With long NHS wait lists limiting those who can access free care, the Therapeutic Support Programme, funded by the National Lottery’s People and Places Fund, aims to bridge the gap for residents who can’t afford private therapy.
Many residents also reported feeling that standard short-term interventions were insufficient for complex issues such as trauma, chronic pain, or autoimmune conditions.
Successful applicants will be entitled to a series of four, six or 10 one-to-one sessions with local practitioners for £5 per session.
The bursaries will cover therapies including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), Art Psychotherapy, Somatic Movement, Massage and Myofascial Release, Hypnotherapy, Acupuncture, and Play Therapy.
This is the latest round of bursaries offered by Eginiad Cymru, having supported over 70 people since 2020 to access wellbeing services, supporting those on low income, caregivers, and those with chronic health issues.
A previous recipient said: "The shiatsu I received was delivered much sooner than the NHS therapy I was waiting for, which meant I was less anxious while waiting for conventional PTSD treatment.”
The bursaries are means-tested to ensure this support reaches those in the greatest financial hardship.
Eginiad is holding in-person sessions to help people complete their applications at the Taj Mahal Community Hub, Machynlleth, over the next month.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.