Ad/Lib Cymru present Stan Tracey’s ‘Under Milk Wood’ Jazz Suite with Sian Lloyd, Ieuan Rhys and the DT Jazz Ensemble.
Tracey’s ‘Under Milk Wood’ is widely regarded as one of the great British jazz pieces, and perhaps the pianist-composer’s defining work. Written as a suite inspired by Dylan Thomas’s famous radio play, the piece captures the surreal, lyrical, and often humorous spirit of Thomas’s world, while translating it into a distinctly modern jazz idiom.
The is not a literal retelling of Thomas’s text but a series of musical character sketches and moods. Do not miss this if you love Jazz, Dylan Thomas, or both.
Siân Lloyd is a prominent Welsh television presenter and meteorologist, widely recognized as the United Kingdom's longest-serving female weather forecaster after a 24-year tenure at ITV Weather (1990–2014).
Beyond her weather career, Lloyd has established herself as a versatile journalist and presenter, writing for publications such as The Times and The Mail on Sunday, and appearing on reality programs including I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity First Dates.
Ieuan Rhys is perhaps best known for his long-running role as Sergeant Glyn James in the iconic soap opera, ‘Pobol y Cwm’, which he played for 13 years. His extensive television credits also include notable roles in ‘Gwaith Cartref’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Stella’, and ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’, as well as presenting the Welsh-language game show ‘Sion a Sian’. He also appeared in the 1995 film ‘The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain’ alongside Hugh Grant.
A dedicated stage performer, Rhys has performed with the National Theatre London, National Theatre Wales, in many summer seasons at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and is a frequent face in UK pantomimes, often appearing as Dame or Villain.
See the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 3 March at 7pm.
