Ieuan Rhys is perhaps best known for his long-running role as Sergeant Glyn James in the iconic soap opera, ‘Pobol y Cwm’, which he played for 13 years. His extensive television credits also include notable roles in ‘Gwaith Cartref’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Stella’, and ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’, as well as presenting the Welsh-language game show ‘Sion a Sian’. He also appeared in the 1995 film ‘The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain’ alongside Hugh Grant.