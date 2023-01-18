Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, has criticised the Conservative Westminster government for “butchering health budgets” and Labour's Welsh Government for “blaming patients” for poor health outcomes.
Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS recently urged the Welsh public to take more responsibility for their own health by doing more exercise, stopping smoking and eating more healthily. She said if people did not change their behaviour, the NHS may have to offer fewer services.
Ms Saville Roberts said patients should not be blamed for poor health, but rather a “combination of mismanagement by Labour and a Westminster funding system which perpetuates poverty”.
To remedy this, Ms Saville Roberts urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to commit to funding Wales’s public services using a “needs-based formula”.
Speaking in PMQs, the MP said: "This Tory government attacks dedicated health and ambulance staff, but disruption from strikes is as nothing compared with the chronic disruption caused every day by their 13-years butchering of the health budgets.
"Meanwhile, Labour’s Health Minister in Wales follows the Tory playbook, blaming patients themselves for the standard of their health. But the reality is this: health services in Wales suffer of a combination of mismanagement by Labour and a Westminster funding system which perpetuates poverty.
The PM used to talk about ‘levelling up’. Will he therefore commit to funding Wales’s public services using a needs-based formula?"
The Prime Minister said: "When it comes to funding Wales, it’s as a result of the funding from Barnett that the Welsh Government receives significantly more funding than the NHS in England but also £1.2bn of extra funding as a result of the Autumn Statement."