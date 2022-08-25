MP humbled by foodbank visits
Subscribe newsletter
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has hailed the “phenomenal work” of foodbanks during a visit to the South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth and the Pwllheli Foodbank at St Peter’s Church.
Recent figures revealed Wales has the highest rate of foodbank use in the UK with 4,140 food parcels distributed per 100,000 people. The MP has accused the UK government of turning a blind eye to the cost-of-living crisis and offering no meaningful solution to tackle to scourge of poverty and inequality.
During a tour of Barmouth’s foodbank, Mrs Saville Roberts was told of plans to turn the building into a community facility. The MP said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a devastating impact. An increasing number of families are being forced to eat or to heat. People are turning to food banks as they have no other choice.
“It’s absolutely scandalous that foodbanks have to exist in what is one of the largest economies in the world – and that the demand for the service they provide is still growing.
“It is down to the generosity of volunteer-run South Gwynedd Foodbank in Barmouth and the Pwllheli Foodbank which operates out of St Peter’s Church, that those in need of support are able to get by.
“The people who support and run our food banks really are unsung heroes and do amazing work to help the most vulnerable in our community. They are making a real difference to people’s lives.
“Any donation will be a great help to the hardworking individuals at the Barmouth and Pwllheli foodbank who deliver such an important service to local people in need, all year round.
“People need everything if they are going to foodbanks, it’s not just food essentials, it’s life essentials. Things like toothpaste, sanitary products, shower gel as well as food.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |