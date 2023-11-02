Llanddewi Brefi WI members and volunteers welcomed Ceredigion MP Ben Lake to their new community pop-up café Caffi Dewi.
The café was suitably decorated by the village's youth group for Halloween and there was homemade pumpkin pie and ginger cake which proved very popular.
With thanks to the community council and help from CAVO in Lampeter, grant funding was secured, along with donations, which enabled the project to go ahead.
The café provides a warm, friendly, comfortable space in the village's community centre for local people to relax, meet up with friends and enjoy a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate and homemade cake.
Caffi Dewi is open Sundays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and Tuesday mornings from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Volunteers said they are very thankful to Mr Lake for coming along and supporting their venture.
