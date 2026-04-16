One town’s ambitious bid to be crowned the first UK Town of Culture has won the backing of Westminster MP Steve Witherden.
The MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr met with members of the Machynlleth bid steering committee, who are aiming to become the first town in the UK to get the new award title.
“When my dad became a founding member of the Centre for Alternative Technology in the late 70s, he brought his family with him to Machynlleth, and a few years later I came along,” he said.
“The place is the very reason I am Welsh, and with the local history, the festivals, the artistic scene and the community spirit, it would be an incredibly deserving winner of the Town of Culture title.”
Around a quarter of the population of Machynlleth has already been involved in shaping the town's culture bid, which the steering committee believes makes it a strong contender.
The residents behind the bid say that, as well as adding to Machynlleth's list of festivals and events, they are keen to include what young people value about living in the town, what is missing and how the UK Town of Culture title could better support their futures.
“Machynlleth, the ancient capital of Wales, is a place where history, creativity, and community converge,” says Heledd Wyn, a member of the bid team and director of the town's Museum of Modern Art.
“Our collaborative bid for UK Town of Culture 2028 reflects the town’s enduring spirit of participation, innovation, and cultural exchange.
“We are excited to share our vision for a year-long celebration that will engage our community, our region, and visitors from across the UK and beyond."
If successful, Machynlleth would be the first Welsh winner of either the city or town of culture title awarded by the UK Government.
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