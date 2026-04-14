A popular travelling circus hosting shows across mid and north Wales this summer will not be performing in the centre of Aberaeron after the town council refused permission to use Square Field.
The Peregrine Circus launched their first tour of Wales last year, and for the second year had asked Aberaeron Town Council to set up the show on Square Field.
The circus is touring its new ‘Belly of the Whale’ show this summer - performing at Dolgellau, Llyn Peninsula, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth between May and August this year - but town councillors in Aberaeron have said no to the circus using the field due to its town centre location.
At a meeting of the town council on 3 March, minutes said that councillors gave “further consideration” to the circus’ application.
“Several Members stated that they were still of the opinion that an edge of town location would be more appropriate for the holding of such an event as it appeared was the case in other towns.
“It was felt that the Field, located in the centre of the town and with residential properties located on two sides, was not suitable for the siting of caravans for a period of several days; and that an edge of town site would also provide better parking facilities for those attending the circus.”
Town council members resolved not to agree to the request and “suggested again that the applicant considers enquiring of the Rugby Club whether their fields could be used.”
Peregrine Circus said the ‘Belly of the Whale’ show is a “tale of wonder, courage, and transformation” for all ages, with a live band, and would be “an unforgettable voyage beneath the waves”.
The circus will also visit Brecon, Bangor, Llandulas, Trearddur Bay, Llandrindod Wells, Newtown, Llangollen, and Betws-y-Coed throughout the summer.
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