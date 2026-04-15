Dyfi Valleys star osprey couple has welcomed the arrival of their first egg.
The osprey couple who arrived back at the Dyfi Osprey Project nest separately in March and early April have laid their first of what many hope will become three eggs.
The female, Telyn, laid the brown speckled egg at 4.55pm on Tuesday 14 April, with the Machynlleth Dyfi Osprey Project team expecting her second egg on Friday afternoon.
A photo captured from the nest shows Telyn looking down at the egg shortly after it arrived.
The beloved pair were celebrated by those who closely follow their journey via the nest's live stream, with comments congratulating the mum, one stating “there’s no Telyn what she’ll do next”, whilst another said the news had “brightened up a dull day”.
Telyn is a 13-year-old osprey hatched in Rutland in 2013, who has chosen to use the Dyfi Valley as her breeding ground since 2018.
She chose an unringed male Idris as her partner in 2020, following the failed return of her previous mate, Monty.
The first night with the egg was successful, with the Dyfi Osprey Project team commenting on her changeable incubation patterns: “Over the years we've seen Telyn adapt her incubation strategy, switching between ‘Delayed’ and ‘Standard’.
“A delayed incubation strategy involves not incubating the first egg (and sometimes the second) for the first few nights, only properly incubating once the whole clutch is laid.
“This ensures that chicks hatch closer together in age.
“There are 'pros' and 'cons' to both strategies.
“[On Tuesday night] Telyn incubated her egg throughout the night, so we have a non-delayed strategy this year.
Follow their journey via the YouTube livestream here - http://youtube.com/channel/UCk70QelhKG9mVuj7jN4I5Cg/live
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