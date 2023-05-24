A group of north Wales MPs are calling for an urgent police investigation into the accounts of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).
It follows a report in today's Daily Mail in which the newspaper claims senior executives of the board apparently conspired to falsify accounts, altered documents and made misleading statements to board members and Welsh Government and Audit Wales officials.
Speaking on behalf of the Group, Clwyd West MP, David Jones, said: “The Mail report reveals a disturbing level of apparent dishonesty on the part of board executives... These are very serious matters and something the police should now take up.
“The people of north Wales have long been dissatisfied with the provision of healthcare services by BCUHB and will be hugely concerned by the Mail’s investigations and a report that appears to have been suppressed.
“What is even worse is the apparent scapegoating of independent board members, who commissioned the report by EY [accountancy firm Ernst Young] as a consequence of their concerns about the executives’ action, but were effectively dismissed by the Welsh health minister, Eluned Morgan, for their trouble.
“The Welsh Government’s First Minister, Mark Drakeford, should offer them a full and immediate apology. It was no way to treat decent people who had displayed a strong public-spirited ethos.”
The Group comprises of Sarah Atherton MP (Wrexham), Simon Baynes MP (Clwyd South), Virginia Crosbie MP (Ynys Môn), James Davies MP (Vale of Clwyd), David Jones MP (Clwyd West) and Robin Millar MP (Aberconwy).
North Wales Police detective chief superintendent Gareth Evans said: "We are aware of media reports regarding financial matters at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and have also had concerns raised with us by individuals.
"We are liaising with colleagues in other agencies regarding enquiries already undertaken in order to make an assessment and will issue an update in due course."
BCUHB has been asked to comment.