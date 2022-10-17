MP’s motion to congratulate hotels after recognition
DWYFOR Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts has tabled a motion paying tribute to two Meirionnydd hotels after they were recognised by a major industry publication.
Mrs Saville Roberts submitted an Early Day Motion in Parliament following the endorsement of Tenby’s Dolffannog Fawr and Aberdyfi’s Trefeddian Hotel in the Good Hotel Guide (GHG) 2023.
Dolffanog Fawr made the Editor’s Choice list in the fishing category while the Trefeddian Hotel made the top golf roll.
Last Wednesday (12 October), Mrs Saville Roberts submitted her motion which contended: “That this House warmly congratulates both Dolffanog Fawr Guest House, Tywyn and Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi for their success in the GHG 2022.
“Notes that Dolffanog Fawr is an 18th Century farmhouse, recently converted into one of the finest small luxury guest houses in Snowdonia and came top in the fishing category.
“Further notes that the Trefeddian Hotel, situated just outside Aberdyfi has been in the Cave-Browne-Cave family for over 100 years and was awarded the Editor’s Choice Seaside Hotel for 2022 and came top in the golfing category.
“Praises the hard work of all the staff working at Dolffanog Fawr and Trefeddian Hotel in securing these prestigious awards after the pressure placed on the leisure and hospitality sector during the Covid-19 pandemic; and wishes the businesses every success for the future.”
A GHG spokesperson said: “The Good Hotel Guide, now in its 46th edition, is the only truly independent hotel guide in the United Kingdom as it does not accept payment for inclusion or free hospitality in return for coverage.”
The GHG also awards Editor’s Choice certificates to properties, selected by the editorial team based on reports from readers, in categories including fishing and golf.
