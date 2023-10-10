The MS for Dwyfor Merionydd says parking in Tremadog is a ‘free-for-all’ after meeting with a resident who has been raising the issue for almost four years.
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor met local resident Kevin Tiernan to discuss the four-year-old problem he and his parents say is being caused by people parking on the central reservation in Tremadog’s square.
Kevin says his father has to drive in to oncoming traffic if he wants to drive to Tremadog and his disabled mum is “afraid” of leaving her home because she struggles to get across the square on her mobility scooter, and struggles to drive it along the cobbled pavement.
For years Kevin has fought to have a yellow diamond grid painted on the reservation, which would make it illegal to park there.
But Gwynedd Council has said in the past that people parking on the central reservation “wasn’t a big issue”.
Kevin has been unable to persuade staff at the council to change their mind.
However, in a meeting with Mr ap Gwynfor, which Kevin said is his “last chance” for a solution, the MS called the situation a “free for all” and said “more problems will ensue” if something is not done about it.
He said: “The chevrons are used as parking spaces and are clearly a cause of confusion.
“Some have suggested that a yellow diamond grid should be put in their place on each side of the island, and I agree that this seems to be a cost-effective and simple answer to the problems caused by the chevrons.
“I have contacted the council asking them to look at this idea and adopt this as a solution.”
Kevin said: “The meeting was superb. Mr Gwynfor came down, met me and my parents and listened while I explained the situation.
“He fully agreed with me on it. He said the yellow diamond grid is the best option, and the only option.
“This is the last chance we have. If this doesn’t work, there’s nothing else I can try.”