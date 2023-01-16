“Dwyfor Meirionnydd, despite the incredible beauty of the constituency, the sea, the lakes and the rivers, often leave us in a blanket of fog and mist, and when this happens, the helicopters can’t land, and we are reliant on the rapid response vehicles that are part of the charity’s service. If the service was centred in Rhuddlan, how quickly do you think a rapid response vehicle could reach from there to somewhere such as Anelog at the far end of the Llŷn Peninsula, or Llanymawddwy? It would take hours. It would be impossible for them to get to any of these places in time. So, despite the fact that computer modelling suggests more lives could be saved, the truth is that our coastal and rural communities will suffer.