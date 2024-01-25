A debate and motion led by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor calling on the Welsh Government to address funding pressures facing Welsh hospices was overwhelmingly passed in the Senedd on Wednesday.
Around 32,000 people in Wales die with palliative care needs each year.
This is expected to reach 37,000 per year by 2048. Recent advice to Welsh government recommends boosting palliative services across health and social care.
Opening the debate Mr ap Gwynfor paid tribute to the invaluable role hospices play in caring for those receiving end of life care, providing specialised 24-hour care, inpatient beds, home care, outpatient beds and bereavement support and urged the government to work with the hospice sector to develop a long-term sustainable funding model, ensure a fair salary for hospice staff and extend the end-of-life care funding review, as end of life providers warn of increasing challenges in the delivery of palliative care services.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “Many hospices are already making or planning cuts to services. Hospices are also facing soaring energy costs, with some experiencing a five-fold increase in their bills, alongside wider inflationary pressures on running costs.
“All hospices are having to draw on reserves to make up the short fall.
“Welsh hospices are proud to deliver much of their care through their own fundraising efforts but need support to meet spiralling costs so that they can sustain and develop services, take pressure off the NHS, and help transform care to meet future challenges.
“Cutting hospice services means less support for patients and their families, with people in Wales with a palliative care diagnosis not receiving the care and support they need to live comfortably and to have a good death.
“It’s clear that a sustainable model for the funding and delivery of hospice services in Wales is urgently needed.
“The Welsh government should work with the sector to address the immediate funding challenges, including ensuring a fair salary offer for the hospice workforce, so there is parity with NHS colleagues.
“We need a long-term sustainable funding solution, including a new national funding formula workforce plan, and palliative and end-of-life care service specification.
“Even though hospices are charitable organisations, they are an integral part of the health and care system, without which, tens of thousands of people – including premature babies and those at the end of a long and fulfilling life, would suffer in pain.
“We must all work collaboratively to safeguard this invaluable service.”
Mr ap Gwynfor's motion was passed with 32 votes in favour, 12 abstaining and no one voting against.
Hear Mr ap Gwynfor speaking in the Senedd in the video above.