Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has sought firm assurances from Welsh Government health minister, Eluned Morgan, that urgent steps are being taken to address the shortage in the supply of antibiotics across Wales.
Raising an Urgent Question in the Senedd yesterday (Wednesday), Mr ap Gwynfor said he had heard directly from pharmacists who are concerned about the shortage of common antibiotic drugs such as Penicillin, Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin ac Erythromycin.
These medicines are used to treat Scarlett Fever and Strep A, with Amoxicillin also used as first-line treatment for respiratory infections.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s intervention follows concerns about a UK-wide shortage of antibiotics, coupled with a significant increase in wholesale costs, and reports of patients in Wales visiting fifteen pharmacies to try and get their hands on Penicillin.
The Competition and Markets Authority is also gathering evidence into the sharp rise in the price of antibiotics after prices soared over the past fortnight.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “I note you have previously said that there is sufficient supply of antibiotics, but I’m afraid to say that by now that isn’t the case. Many parents and pharmacists have contacted me over the last few days, concerned at the lack of availability of Penicillin, Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin and Erythromycin.
“Pharmacists are unable to prescribe liquid antibiotics to children as it is unavailable and are having to show parents and carers how to open capsules and mix the powder with other liquids.
“On top of this, the buying price of these drugs have increased substantially, from a pound or two to eight or 10 pounds. Scarlett fever has started earlier than usual, and people are naturally worried about Strep A.
“It alarms me that the information coming from Welsh government so far fails to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.
“People in Wales require certainty that basic medicines are available when the need arises, without having to travel great distances or wait weeks for supply.
“Will you also put pressure on manufacturers not to take advantage of the crisis and increase their prices?”
The health minister said she understood “the concern of parents in these very difficult times” and “a multi-agency incident management team in place”.
“There has been a surge in demand for antibiotics, which did lead to a temporary disruption in supply. We are working with the UK Government to speed up the movement of additional stock into supply chains, and we’ve issued guidance on alternative antibiotic choices and on the administration of tablets and capsules to children where penicillin and liquid antibiotics are unavailable.
“Also, we’ve given advice on how solid dosage can be given to people who have swallowing difficulties where there is a shortage of liquid medicine. So, we are giving that advice, that advice has gone out, and, obviously, if there are alternatives, as there are, then we need to keep an eye on that in terms of the price of the antibiotics.”