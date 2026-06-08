A mum is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Bronglais Hospital’s children’s ward to give back to staff that care for her daughter.
Gwenllian Evans, a 30-year-old mum of two, is stepping up to take on the Rotary Across Wales Walk to raise funds for Angharad Ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Gwenllian lives with her two children, Marged and Gethin and works at a Cylch Meithrin.
Over the past two years, she has discovered a passion for walking and hiking, gradually building her fitness from short distances to much longer routes.
Now, she is pushing herself even further by taking on a 15-mile walk from Aberhafesp to Montgomery, to give back to the ward that looks after her daughter, Marged, who was diagnosed with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia in August 2025.
Gwenllian said: “I am taking part in the Rotary Across Wales Walk on the 20 June.
“For me,15 miles is a big deal. Two years ago, when I started off, I could barely walk three miles.
“Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia is a rare condition affecting the adrenal glands, causing hormone imbalances that need lifelong medical care and medication, and emergency care in the event of an adrenal crisis, as this can be fatal if not treated.
“My daughter was diagnosed in Cardiff but we rely on the Angharad Ward for Marged to have her blood tests, injections and emergency care if she ever needs it. “She has been admitted once for emergency care since her diagnosis.
“Marged developed a needle phobia in Cardiff and every time she has had to have a blood test or injection, the team at the Angharad Ward have been great at making her feel welcome, remembering her, giving her a little gift for being so brave, and providing excellent all-round care.”
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