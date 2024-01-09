The mum of a boy who died in a caravan blaze has died after losing her short battle with terminal cancer.
Erin Corner (formerly Harvey) lost her three-year-old son Zac in a terrifying caravan fire in Ffair Rhos in January 2020. Another son, Harley, then just 6, suffered burns in the fire. Erin was then diagnosed last January with stage three ampullary cancer after experiencing stomach pain. The cancer then spread to her liver and became terminal.
Erin lost her life to cancer yesterday (8 January) at age 31 and messages of love and support have been flowing in on her social media pages ever since.
"The dignity she displayed throughout the six months I knew her is something I will take with me forever.
"It was very clear to me that the wedding day was for their friends and family as much as it was for her and Dan.
"Many people rallied around them and she was often overwhelmed with the love and kindness she was shown by total strangers.
"I know how grateful she, Dan, and their friends and family were to you all."
Erin had lost another son in 2012 to cardiac arrest at just five months old.
Erin's story captured the community's hearts in Aberystwyth where she lived and Lampeter where she grew up.
This summer the Ceredigion community rallied to raise money for her dream wedding to her "soulmate" Dan Corner, 26, and give her family including sons, Harley, then eight, and Alex, 13, fun in their final months together.
The fundraiser made by Erin's best friend Abi Vance made £8,258 after Abi ran a half marathon.
Abi wrote on Facebook: "I love you so much I can’t even explain. I hope we did you proud my beautiful fearless soul sister and we will continue to do so I promise.
"I am so proud of us and I promise to you now and everyone that knows and loves you that this is just the beginning; I’ll do everything we have talked about and I’ll make sure your legacy outlives us all."
Erin's tragic story spread far and wide in national newspapers across the country as Erin did a skydive for Wales Air Ambulance for their part in saving her son Harley.
She created a following on social media platform TikTok, sharing her story "openly and honestly" in the hope that it would help others experiencing end-of-life care.
Erin and Abi received a flood of support and messages of thanks from others going through similar experiences.
One nurse wrote: "I find [Abi] and Erin absolutely amazing... I'm finding that watching your videos is helping me to see things from "the other side" and seeing how families deal with things.
"I feel like you are helping me become a better nurse when it comes to end-of-life care."
Posting on Erin's Facebook page, one wellwisher Teresa Horn wrote: "I never knew you but wow you took a piece of my heart with you today. RIP Erin light up the sky like you did TikTok. My thoughts are with Dan and your boys. The beautiful Abi. And all your friends and family."
Another commenter Faith Adcock wrote: " Fly high beautiful. It’s been an honour following your journey.
"I feel like I’ve lost a friend, even though I’ve never met you. Pain-free and back with your boys. You’ve touched the hearts of so many.
"The most courageous and inspiring person I’ve come across."