The new funding round for the Windfall scheme from Mid Wales Energy Trust is seeking community initiatives to fund.
The fund would cover up to 100 per cent of project costs for initiatives that involve low-carbon, shared, community and active travel elements.
Previously successful applicants to the scheme have included community buildings, football clubs, village halls, energy cooperatives, training organisations and climate action groups.
The next funding round opened on 23 February for applications, which must come from people in Carno, Caersws, Trefeglwys, Dwyriw, Llanbrynmair and Llanerfyl.
Chair of Windfall, Andy Bull, said: “We encourage community groups in eligible areas to apply for this fourth round of funding.
“Windfall grants are making a tangible difference to local people, especially those around the Carno wind farm and those who operate at least partially in Welsh.
“Whether you plan to install renewable energy measures or develop other approaches to lowering your community’s carbon footprint – we’re open to considering a wide range of proposals.’
The Mid Wales Community Energy Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to link income from renewable energy with rural regeneration through sustainable energy projects.
Grant aid to community projects uses money provided voluntarily by developers of energy generation and other developments.
The current funding is being made available by Amegni Ltd, which owns the Carno Wind Farms.
Sustainability charity Severn Wye Energy Agency is managing the grant scheme to distribute funds to successful applicants.
Severn Wye’s Director for Wales, Dave Gittins, said: “This round of funding will give further crucial support to sustainability projects across Montgomeryshire.
“It’s always exciting to see what ideas come forward and to help local communities progress on their low-carbon journeys.”
