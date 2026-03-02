Barmouth WI’s ‘Chatty Crafters’ have been busy creating a special post-box topper for Jubilee Road to celebrate St David’s Day.
It was one of the things noted when Barmouth WI met on Wednesday, 25 February, at the Dragon Theatre’s Parlwr Mawr.
Guest speaker Claire O’Meara from ‘Fine Feet’ provided an engaging and highly informative session on foot health.
She offered practical advice that was greatly appreciated by all in attendance.
Members are also looking forward to a Spring Ramble and an upcoming litter pick around Barmouth in support of Keep Wales Tidy and Spring Clean Cymru.
The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 March, at 5pm. The evening will feature a Easter Bonnet competition accompanied by afternoon tea.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.