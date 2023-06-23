A woman who lost her son in a caravan fire three years ago has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Erin Harvey, 30, who lost three-year-old Zac in the devastating fire in Ffair Ros near Pontrhydfendigaid, in January 2020, has been told she has just months to live.
Son Harley, then aged 6, suffered burns in the fire.
Erin, who did a charity sky dive in September 2020 to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance as a thank you for “their part in saving Harley”, went to the doctor in January 2023 after struggling with bad stomach pain.
She was diagnosed with pancreatitis – when the pancreas becomes inflamed - but after her skin started to turn yellow, she had an endoscopy to look inside her body.
Doctors discovered a tumour in her digestive system and diagnosed her with ampullary cancer - a rare form of the disease in the digestive system.
Erin had an operation in February 2023 to remove the 37 by 45mm tumour, as well as her gallbladder, most of her pancreas bile duct, and part of her small intestine and was told she should be cancer-free.
She was due to start chemotherapy in June 2023 to “muck-up” the remaining cancer cells but found the disease had spread to her liver - after struggling with further stomach pain. Erin has been told the cancer is now terminal – and has been given anywhere between six months to a year to live.
Erin lost another son, Tyler, in December 2012. He was just five months old and died due to a cardiac arrest.
Now she will leave behind her surviving sons - Harley, eight, who was injured in the fire, and Alex, 13 - and her fiancé, Dan, 26, a gardener. But she is trying to stay positive, and has written cards for her boys’ to read in the future for milestones such as birthdays, weddings and when they become parents.
The support worker said: “I sat Alex down and I told him they can’t get rid of the cancer.
“I told myself I wouldn’t cry but I did.
“We want them to enjoy the summer.
“I’ve written cards for their birthdays up to their 21st.
“I’ve done them for when they pass their driving test and their wedding day and when they become parents.
“I’m doing as many things for them as I can before I go.
“It’s going to be tough on them losing a parent.”
Erin has set a date to wed her fiancé, Dan, and wants to make the most of the time she has left with her family.
She said: “They said my time frame without chemotherapy would be the summer. It was a shock. I have multiple tumours in my liver. They are scattered all over. Having the chemotherapy could give me three, six or maybe 12 months more.
“I’m trying to keep focused on the positive stuff. We’re making the most of everything.
“We’ve already had so much loss in the family already. “It’s horrible to know it is coming but I can plan for it.
“I will be reunited with Zac and Tyler again.”
Aberystwyth woman, Nia Gore, has organised a coffee morning to raise money for Erin.
“Erin has had a tragic time over the years, with losing one son in a caravan fire, and another severely burned, who’s journey I followed online,” said Nia, who describes Erin as “an amazing mother who managed to pick up and carry on”.
“Cruelly struck this year with cancer, I’m hoping to help this family with some fundraising so that they can make the best memories while they can. What mother has to write cards for her son’s birthdays in the future, and plan a funeral?”
Nia’s coffee morning will take place at Rhydypennau Hall on Saturday, 8 July, from 10am-12pm. There will be coffee and cake stalls, a raffle and an auction led by former councillor, Geraint Hughes.