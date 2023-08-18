“The problem came when we had two 44mph gusts of wind mid-afternoon, our stage has a safe wind load of 40mph and this meant the stage guys had to make the call to take the back off the stage (large canvas) it this point going by the forecast the winds should have dropped enough to get the back on and get the stage ready for showtime, but an hour before gates the wind was still at an unsafe speed and needing at least 2.5hours to get the stage ready and bands sound checked; the heart-breaking decision had to be made.