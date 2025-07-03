Wildlife lovers are being encouraged to get involved with a national marine life survey this summer.
Wildlife experts, enthusiasts and volunteers will be holding public surveys everyday between 26 July and 3 August as part of New Quay-based Sea Watch Foundation’s National Whale and Dolphin Watch.
The UK is home to 31 cetacean species (whales, dolphins and porpoises), including harbour porpoise, bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins and minke whales.
During National Whale and Dolphin Watch 2024 over 1,600 sightings and 18 different species were recorded, including three shark species (thresher shark, blue shark and basking shark)!
Not only can the public participate in official scientific surveys, but events will also be held around the UK particularly at the Sea Watch Foundation field base in New Quay.
Events include face painting, scavenger hunts, rock pool safaris, and for those who can’t attend any events in-person, there will be two online evenings of talks with scientific experts from around the globe!
Sea Watch Foundation’s Sightings Officer, Simone Evans, hopes “this year’s event will be our most impactful yet! With stable summer weather predicted, we’re hoping to maximise observation time across the UK.”
“Every pair of eyes on the water counts, from seasoned enthusiasts to first-time citizen scientists, as we strive to increase our understanding of whale and dolphin distribution and movements around our coasts.”
“You never know what you might spot. With recent shifts in the distribution of various marine life, unusual sightings are becoming more frequent. Even reporting an empty sea is valuable information, helping us build a comprehensive picture of cetacean activity around the UK!”
National Whale and Dolphin Watch is an opportunity to get outside in nature with friends and family and is the perfect chance to meet other wildlife-loving people! Join this nationwide effort to increase awareness and understanding of some of the world’s most cherished species.
These valuable records are important for the protection of cetaceans and other marine life, and conservation efforts to limit the negative impacts of human activities, allowing Sea Watch Foundation to track and map sightings across the UK.
If you spot a whale, dolphin or porpoise, you can report it to Sea Watch Foundation either via their website or their free Sea Watcher app and contribute to ongoing monitoring work. If you would like to learn more about UK cetaceans and get actively involved, details on how to take part in Sea Watch Foundation’s nationwide event can be found on their website: www.seawatchfoundation.org.uk.
The Sea Watch Foundation is a national marine environmental charity working to improve the conservation of whales, dolphins and porpoises in the seas around Britain and Ireland.
The organisation is the longest-standing charity dedicated to monitoring marine mammals all around the British Isles.
It has a large network of volunteer observers working in partnership with scientists collecting systematic data used to inform and guide policy makers for their better conservation.
The foundation’s base is situated at Paragon House, Wellington Place in New Quay.
