The National Eisteddfod is inviting nominations for some of the festival’s most prestigious honours.
Nominations are open until 1 April for the Sir TH Parry-Williams Medal, the R Alun Medal and the Science and Technology Medal.
A fund was established in 1975 to commemorate Syr TH Parry Williams’ contribution to Eisteddfod activities. This year marks fifty years since the medal was first presented to honour individuals who have carried out outstanding work in their community. This year’s award is given by Menter Iaith Sir Benfro for voluntary work to support young people in Wales.
Encouraging people to nominate outstanding individuals who have contributed to their community, Betsan Moses, the Eisteddfod’s Chief Executive, said: “The closing date for some of our most prestigious awards is fast approaching. I know that there are many in Wales who fully deserve the honour.
“This year is an important one as we celebrate fifty years since the Syr TH Parry-Williams Medal was awarded for the first time, in memory of someone who did so much during his life for the language, our culture and the Eisteddfod. We’re grateful to Menter Iaith Sir Benfro for donating the medal this year and encourage people to nominate.”
The R Alun Medal was first awarded last year at the Wrexham Eisteddfod in memory of the late R Alun Evans who was a key figure in developing the festival. The medal is presented to a person who has made a real contribution to supporting, sustaining and enriching the culture of their local area. The 2026 medal will be presented in memory of Martyn and Meryl Lloyd.
The Science and Technology Medal is given in memory of Dr Glyn O Phillips for the first time this year, he was the first winner of the medal and a pioneer in his field. For over twenty years, the medal has recognised the contribution of individuals who have made an impression in the field of science and technology through the medium of Welsh.
The Eisteddfod hopes that nominations will come from across Wales again this year to celebrate those people who have made a real difference in their communities and had an impact in their fields.
